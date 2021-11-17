Gold prices today fall for second day after hitting 9-month high, silver rises

“Gold jumped to fresh June highs on Tuesday but failed to sustain and ended lower. Gold’s is struggling to build on recent momentum amid increased debate about Fed’s monetary tightening amid some upbeat economic data and mixed comments from central banks. However, supporting price is rising inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions, and renewed virus concerns. Gold’s sharp rise has made it vulnerable to profit-taking and we may see some correction if the US dollar manages to hold firm," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

