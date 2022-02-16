Gold rates today edged lower in Indian markets in tandem with softer global rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.1% at ₹49,334 per gram. In the previous session, gold had fallen sharply after hitting one-year high of ₹50,350, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the appeal of safe havens. Silver futures on MCX today slipped 0.07% to ₹62,944 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.30 per ounce while platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,021.92.

Gold traders will be looking ahead to today's scheduled release of minutes from Fed's January 25-26 policy meeting.

“Comex gold trades marginally lower near $1853/oz after a 0.7% decline yesterday. Gold has corrected after testing June 2021 highs as Russia’s move to withdraw some troops fueled hopes that tensions may subside and this has led to a shift from safe havens to riskier assets. Rise in bond yields and hopes of Fed’s aggressive rate hikes is also weighing on price. Gold may remain under pressure as market players shift focus to Fed ahead of FOMC minutes later today as the central bank is likely to maintain hawkish stance," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Global equities rebounded on Tuesday, while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West.

“Gold spot on daily chart formed Bearish Engulfing candle pattern and trading near crucial resistance zone indicates that it may witness selling pressure in short term. Advisable to take short position near $1,864.5-$1865 with stop-loss at $1879.5 for target of $1844-1840," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart.

