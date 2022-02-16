Gold prices today fall for second day after hitting one-year high

“Comex gold trades marginally lower near $1853/oz after a 0.7% decline yesterday. Gold has corrected after testing June 2021 highs as Russia’s move to withdraw some troops fueled hopes that tensions may subside and this has led to a shift from safe havens to riskier assets. Rise in bond yields and hopes of Fed’s aggressive rate hikes is also weighing on price. Gold may remain under pressure as market players shift focus to Fed ahead of FOMC minutes later today as the central bank is likely to maintain hawkish stance," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.