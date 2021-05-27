Gold and silver prices struggled for the second day in a row amid muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures were marginally lower at 48783 per 10 gram while silver rates slipped 0.11% to ₹71330 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.4% after crossing ₹49,000 levels intraday, while silver had jumped over 1%.

“Further upside is possible only if MCX gold prices hold on to ₹49,000 levels for few sessions. Else a correction towards 48000/47500 should be seen," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

In global markets, gold rates took a pause today after the surging to over four-month high in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,894.88 per ounce amid an uptick in the US dollar and bond yields. In the previous session, gold had hit $1,912.50, the highest level since January 8.

Gold has nearly recovered all its losses for this year amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world and signs of rising inflation.

The dollar index today rose 0.06% to near one-week high of 90.080, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US Treasury yields also inched higher, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

On gold trader's radar this week will be key monthly US personal consumption report to gauge inflationary pressure. US gross domestic product, jobless claims data are also due.

A top US Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that it will be important for the U.S. central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead coming out of the pandemic.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.5% to $27.56 while platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,185.99.

In the near term, the broader range on COMEX could be between $1870- 1920 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹48,800- 49,360, said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



