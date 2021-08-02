Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold traders will be looking ahead to the US jobs data due this week. Fed officials had earlier signaled that more labor market progress is one of the keys to the timeframe for an eventual tapering in substantial stimulus support. A top Fed official last week said that the Delta covid variant, which is driving a surge in new cases in US, could keep some Americans away from looking for work, potentially harming the US recovery. (With Agency Inputs)

