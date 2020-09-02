Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates plunge

Gold and silver prices edged lower today in Indian markets amid muted global cues and a strong rupee. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.35% to ₹51,320 per 10 gram while silver futures slumped 1.3% or ₹900 to ₹70,000 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had declined 0.44% while silver futures had risen 0.4%. Gold prices in India have been volatile since prices hit a record high of ₹56,200 on to August 7.

In global markets, gold prices inched higher today, supported by a weaker US dollar. But the gains were muted as strong US manufacturing data pushed up the global risk sentiment. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,971.07 per ounce while US gold futures were steady at $1,978.90.

Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.3% to $28.25 per ounce while platinum rose 0.3% to $943.63.

"Gold has bounced back sharply after taking support near $1900/oz level however the momentum is weakening and we could see choppy trade if there are no fresh triggers. Hence one should wait for a corrective dip before creating fresh long positions," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Weighing on gold price is persistent strength in US and global equity markets, sluggish ETF activity and weaker consumer demand, the brokerage added.

The dollar index held steady at near two-year lows as investors bet that interest rates in the US would stay low for longer under the new monetary policy framework outlined by the Fed chief last week.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold while a weak dollar makes the yellow metal cheaper for holders of other currency.

Data released on Tuesday showed that US manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders.

Gold prices are up about 30% so far this year as governments and central banks across the globe rolled out unprecedented stimulus to prop up the economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Senate Republicans are likely to take up their COVID-19 relief bill next week offering $500 billion in additional federal aid.

In India, the latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds is open for subscription, which closes on September 4. The issue price has been fixed at 5,117 per gram. Those applying online and making payment online get a discount of ₹50 per gram. Minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold. (With Agency Inputs)









