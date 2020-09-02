Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates plunge

Gold and silver prices edged lower today in Indian markets amid muted global cues and a strong rupee. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.35% to ₹51,320 per 10 gram while silver futures slumped 1.3% or ₹900 to ₹70,000 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had declined 0.44% while silver futures had risen 0.4%. Gold prices in India have been volatile since prices hit a record high of ₹56,200 on to August 7.