Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates slump

In global markets, gold rates have risen more than 10% after falling to a nine-month low in early March. A retreat in US dollar and inflation expectations has supported the rebound in gold. Concerns over rising inflation intensified after U.S. consumer prices in April rose 4.2% on-year, the fastest increase in more than a decade even though Fed officials have repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to be short-lived. Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation.