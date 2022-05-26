Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates drop

“COMEX gold trades little changed near $1850/oz amid choppiness in US dollar and bond yields post release of FOMC minutes. The minutes failed to surprise much as policymakers maintained support for two more rate hikes however central bank officials also indicated that aggressive moves may give them room to alter stance if required. ETF inflows however showed buying interest in gold while increasing risks to global economy increased gold’s safe haven appeal. Gold has come off the 2-week highs but is still holding near the key $1850/oz level. We may see price near this level amid mixed factors however Fed’s stance may keep a floor to the US dollar and this may keep pressure on gold prices," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.