Gold prices in India fell for the second day in a row, tracking muted global rates. On MCX, June gold futures fell 0.14% to ₹44,880 per 10 gram, extending decline to the second day. In the previous session, gold futures had declined 0.54%. Tracking gold, silver futures also edged lower today. On MCX, May silver futures fell 0.26% to 43,026 per kg. Gold prices in India hit a record high of ₹45,724 per 10 gram earlier this week while most gold spot markets remain closed due to lockdown .

Gold continues to remains supported by expectations that central banks and governments may continue to take measures to support their economies from the negative impact of the virus outbreak, Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

However, weighing on price is weaker consumer demand, it added.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 15 lakh with over 88,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. In India, the total cases rose above 5,700, according to latest data from Health Ministry.

In global markets, gold prices inched higher today but the upside remained capped on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak. Most Asian equity markets were higher today after an overnight rally on Wall Street. On the other hand, a weaker dollar helped support gold prices. The dollar was down 0.03% against key rivals, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,646.81 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $15.03 while platinum gained 0.5% to $733.30.

Prospects of a sharp recession, an extended period of low interest rates and big increases in government borrowing have helped lift gold prices while gains have been capped by renewed strength in the US dollar, Religare Broking said in a note.

On the other hand, inflows into gold ETFs continued to rise. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 988.63 tonnes on Wednesday. (With Agency Inputs)



