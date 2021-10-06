Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall for second day, silver rates drop sharply

Gold prices today fall for second day, silver rates drop sharply

Premium
Gold rates today: Prices were down at 46,600 per 10 gram
2 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rates are down about 9,500 from last year's August highs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold prices today fell for second day in India with analysts attributing the correction to profit-taking in global markets. On MCX, gold rates were down 0.35% to 46,600 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.6% to 60,623 per kg.  In global markets, gold prices fell today, pressured by a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields. 

Gold prices today fell for second day in India with analysts attributing the correction to profit-taking in global markets. On MCX, gold rates were down 0.35% to 46,600 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.6% to 60,623 per kg.  In global markets, gold prices fell today, pressured by a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields. 

Investors remained cautious ahead of crucial US non-farm payrolls data due later this week. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.05 per ounce as the dollar index hovered close to its 2021 highs, denting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Investors remained cautious ahead of crucial US non-farm payrolls data due later this week. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.05 per ounce as the dollar index hovered close to its 2021 highs, denting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also ticked higher and remained near a three-month peak touched last week.

Gold saw martial profit booking after hitting a more than one-week high earlier as US Treasury yields firmed, but inflation concerns helped keep prices above key support at $1,750 as investors’ attention turned to upcoming jobs data. Moving forward traders will concentrate on upcoming job data and US 10 year bond yields. Technically $1776 remains as strong resistance where traders may continue to build short positions for targets of $1742," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart. Gold may trade in the range of $1742 - $1774 in near tear, he added. 

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.9% to $22.46 per ounce. 

Traders are awaiting jobs data this week for more clues about the Fed policy outlook. According to analysts, faster-than-expected U.S. service-sector activity and price pressures from spiraling costs for crude oil and natural gas are adding to the case for a reduction in Federal Reserve bond-buying.

On the downside, gold may benefit from increasing risk aversion in global market but any major upside is unlikely as US dollar is still on firmer footing and Fed’s monetary tightening expectations persist, Kotak Securities said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 Indian companies with enviable stock portfolios

Premium

The unfolding revolution in India's short video market

Premium

Should you opt for long-term health insurance?

Premium

Heartburn on bond street as Srei firms approach bankruptcy

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!