Gold prices today fall for second day, silver rates drop sharply

“Gold saw martial profit booking after hitting a more than one-week high earlier as US Treasury yields firmed, but inflation concerns helped keep prices above key support at $1,750 as investors’ attention turned to upcoming jobs data. Moving forward traders will concentrate on upcoming job data and US 10 year bond yields. Technically $1776 remains as strong resistance where traders may continue to build short positions for targets of $1742," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart. Gold may trade in the range of $1742 - $1774 in near tear, he added.