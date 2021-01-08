Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, down 6000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices today edged lower in Indian markets, tracking flat global rates. February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to ₹50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. In the previous session, gold had jumped 0.85% after crashing nearly ₹1,200 per 10 gram on Tuesday. As compared to August highs of ₹56,200, gold rates are down about ₹6,000 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold rates moved slightly lower today amid a stronger US dollar and higher yields. But hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus under incoming President Joe Biden administration capped the losses. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce but the precious metal is still on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%.

The US 10-year bond yield held above 1%, helping the dollar rebound to hit a near two-week peak against a basket of currencies. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.

Weighing on gold price is sharp rise in US bond yields, say analysts. "The US 10-year bond yield has crossed 1% reflecting improving outlook for US economy as well as expectations of higher inflation and interest rates. Also weighing on gold price is continuing progress on vaccine front," Kotak Securities said in a note.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump conceded that Biden will be the next US president, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

ETF investors remained on the sidelines. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.4% to 1,182.11 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $27.05 an ounce while platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,121.46, while palladium gained 0.2% to $2,424.45. Gold traders now await US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day to gauge the jobs market's health.

Gold may witness choppy trade as market players counter stimulus measures against optimism about vaccine rollouts, Kotak said.

The general improvement in industrial demand outlook has lent support to silver prices but ETF outflows show waning investor buying interest at current levels, the brokerage added.

