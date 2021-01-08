Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, down 6000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices today edged lower in Indian markets, tracking flat global rates. February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to ₹50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. In the previous session, gold had jumped 0.85% after crashing nearly ₹1,200 per 10 gram on Tuesday. As compared to August highs of ₹56,200, gold rates are down about ₹6,000 per 10 gram.