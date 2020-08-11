Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, down 1,500 from highs

Gold and silver prices fell today in Indian markets tracking a similar move in global rates. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.63% to 54,600 per 10 gram - their second decline in three days. Silver futures on MCX fell 1% to 74,700 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had edged 0.35% higher while silver had surged 2% or nearly 1,500 per kg. On Friday, gold had slumped nearly 1,000 per 10 gram. Last week, gold had hit a record high of 56,191 in Indian markets amid a global rally.

In global markets, gold prices fell today, pressurized by a stronger dollar. But the losses were capped amid escalating U.S.-China tensions and surging coronavirus cases. Investors also monitored the progress on fiscal stimulus plan in the US. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,021.32 per ounce while US futures eased 0.3% to $2,033.60.

Among other precious metals, silver dropped 1.2% to $28.81 per ounce while platinum fell 0.9% to $978.10.

The dollar index rose 0.1% to hold near a one-week high against its rivals after slumping to a two-year low. A stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"If US currency manages to extend recovery, gold may fall further. Hence we suggest market players to wait for a corrective dip before creating fresh long position in gold," Kotak Securities said in a note.

In global markets, gold has surged about 35% this year amid mounting COVID-19 cases, which have battered global economies and prompted unprecedented stimulus measures.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

China today said it will sanction 11 Americans in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the US, but the list doesn’t include any members of the Trump administration.

Investors were also keeping a watch on the progress on talk over stimulus deal in Washington, driving US bond yields off multi-month lows.

U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal. (With Agency Inputs)

