Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, down 1,500 from highs

Gold and silver prices fell today in Indian markets tracking a similar move in global rates. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.63% to ₹54,600 per 10 gram - their second decline in three days. Silver futures on MCX fell 1% to ₹74,700 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had edged 0.35% higher while silver had surged 2% or nearly ₹1,500 per kg. On Friday, gold had slumped nearly 1,000 per 10 gram. Last week, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,191 in Indian markets amid a global rally.