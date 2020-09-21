Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices edged lower in India despite higher global rates. On MCX, gold futures fell 015% to ₹51637 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.13% to ₹67790 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.52% while silver had edged 0.2% lower. For the week, gold had gained marginally. Gold prices in India have remained choppy in recent weeks after hitting a record high of over ₹56,000 last month.