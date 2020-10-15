Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices today moved lower in Indian markets, tracking softer global rates as chances of a US stimulus package being rolled out before the November elections faded. On MCX, December gold futures declined 0.4% to ₹50,360 per 10 gram as the precious metals fell for the second day in three days. On the other hand, December silver futures fell 0.9% to ₹61,064 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged up 0.5% while silver had jumped 1.6%.