Gold prices today fall for second time in 3 days, silver rates rise

Gold prices in India today fell as the volatile ride continued in global markets. On MCX, October gold futures dipped 0.14% ₹52,175 per 10 gram, the second decline in three days. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.4% to ₹67050 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold prices had edged 0.7% or ₹350 higher while silver advance 0.06% amid a volatile ride. On Tuesday, gold futures on MCX had collapsed nearly 6% or ₹3,200 per 10 gram.