Gold prices today fall for second time in 4 days

Gold prices edged lower today in Indian markets today. On MCX, gold futures were down marginally at ₹ 46,570 per 10 gram - their second decline in four days. In previous session, gold prices had surged about ₹500 per 10 gram, following a ₹1,000 slide on Friday. Silver prices edged higher today as MCX July futures rose 0.14% to ₹48,165 per kg. In the previous session, silver had declined 0.11%. The gradual reopening of economies has improved global risk sentiment, putting some pressure on safe-haven assets like gold. In domestic markets, gold had hit a record high of about ₹48,000 per 10 gram last month.

In global markets, gold rates were flat as investors await the outcome of US central bank's meeting for its comments on state of the economy and clues on future measures. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.94 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $17.60, while platinum fell 0.3% to $834.46.

In global markets, gold rates were flat as investors await the outcome of US central bank's meeting for its comments on state of the economy and clues on future measures. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.94 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $17.60, while platinum fell 0.3% to $834.46.

"Fed has cut interest to record low levels and has reiterated willingness to take all possible measures to support the economy. While Fed is most likely to maintain its stance, market players are trying to assess if recovery in US economy has been strong enough to cause a shift in central bank’s stance," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Recent strength in equity market has reduced incentive to invest in gold. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the fourth day in a row. Its holdings dipped 0.1% to 1,124.60 tonnes on Tuesday.

"Fears of deep economic fallout from coronavirus crisis and central bank’s policy easing moves continue to support gold’s haven appeal. But easing lockdown restrictions in many countries and a gaining equity market are likely to limit major rallies in the counter," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

In India, gold ETFs saw an inflow of ₹815 crore last month, higher than ₹731 crore witnessed in April.

The third tranche of sovereign gold bonds, which opened for subscription on Monday, will close on 12th June. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at ₹4,677 per gram of gold while a discount of ₹50 is offered to those who apply online and make payment online.