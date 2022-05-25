Gold prices today fall for the first time in 6 days, silver rates drop

“For gold, the $1867.22 level is an important obstacle to watch out for, and above the same it will test $1888-$1900. Gold has support at $1852-1840, while resistance is at $1872-1880. Silver has support at $21.74-21.55, while resistance is at $22.28-22.48. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs50,840–50,650, while resistance is at Rs51,340–51,550. Silver has support at Rs61,510-60,950, while resistance is at Rs62,380–62,710," he added.