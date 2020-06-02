Gold prices today remain weak for third day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold prices struggled for momentum in India for the third day in the row in India. On MCX, gold futures were 0.09% higher at ₹47,180 per 10 gram. Silver prices saw some profit-taking after their strong run. On MCX, July silver futures were down 0.21% to ₹50,505 per kg. Silver had surged about 25% in the past one month on optimism over industrial demand reviving as more countries reopen their economies. After hitting a record high of about ₹48,000 per 10 gram, gold prices in India have traded in a narrow range.

In global markets, gold prices inched lower on optimism of economic recovery as more countries ease lockdown curbs. However, losses in gold were capped due to China-US tensions, protests in the United States and a weaker dollar. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,738.12 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.3% to $850.19, while silver fell 0.5% to $18.17.

A survey showed that factory activity in China returned to growth in May as restrictions eased, but the improvement was marginal. Meanwhile, in US manufacturing activity ticked up slightly from a 11-year low, suggesting that the worst of the coronavirus-related economic downturn might be over.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end unrest in major cities over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. The US President stated he would deploy the military if state governors refused to call out the National Guard.

In the latest twist in US and China tensions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony.

Reflective of cautious investor sentiment, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or ETF, rose 0.5% to 1,128.40 tonnes on Monday.

Weighing on gold price is weaker consumer demand and reopening of major economies to boost economic activity, Kotak Securities said in a note. However, with increasing challenges to global economies, central banks and governments are likely to continue with stimulus measures which are also positive for gold, the brokerage added.

The US dollar was near an over two-month low today, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. The rupee on Monday closed near a two-week high against the US currency, making imports into the country less expensive. Gold rates in India include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST. (With Agency Inputs)

