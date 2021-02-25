Gold prices today fall for third day, down 18% from peak; silver rates rise

Gold prices today extended decline to the third day in Indian markets amid a risk-on rally. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.2% to ₹46,439 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.56% to ₹69,930 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.5% while silver had gained 0.6%. After the recent decline, are now down about ₹10,000 per 10 gram as compared to August highs of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold rates fell 0.4% to $1,797.35 an ounce as a risk-on rally in equities dimmed the appeal of the safe-haven asset. Stocks in Asian rallied today as encouraging vaccine news and dovish comments on inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted the market sentiment.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Wednesday.

On gold traders radar will be the virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 on Friday. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

Also in focus will be the $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief aid that is expected to pass later this week.

Gold prices have fallen 5% so far this year as surging bond yields damped demand for the metal which doesn’t bear interest. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal have also showed a decline.

Gold faces resistance at $1820 while an unexpected drop below $1755 would be an early signal of major selling pressure, Geojit said in a note.

On MCX, gold faces resistance at ₹47450 and has support at ₹45,300, the brokerage added.

Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $27.97 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.1% to $1,254.63, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,430.

Data released on Wednesday showed that Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine proved 94% effective in a huge real world study that involved 1.2 million people in Israel, confirming the power of mass immunization campaigns to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Also. more upbeat data meanwhile emerged about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which was shown to be highly effective against severe Covid-19, including newer variants, in detailed data released by the US regulator. The single-shot vaccine is likely to be authorized soon, making it the third available in the country.

In his second day of testimony on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank said it will not raise interest rates until inflation has exceeded 2% and "we believe we can do it, we believe we will do it. It may take more than three years."









