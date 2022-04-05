Gold prices today fall for third day in a row, down 4,000 in a month

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold prices today edged lower, extending losses to the third day. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.28% to ₹51,387 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.5% to ₹66,623 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were slightly lower today amid a steady US dollar. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,929.31 per ounce. The dollar index held steady today at 98.960 after three straight sessions of gains. Last month, gold rates had hit a high of ₹55,600 per 10 gram in domestic markets.

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders. Firm US bond yields also weighed on the precious metal. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.6% to $24.64 per ounce while platinum fell 0.6% to $980.36.

Bullion prices have been supported by talks of more economic sanctions including oil and gas on Russia by the US and European countries.

“Gold has support at $1917-1905, while resistance at $1938-1949. Silver has support at $24.20- 23.92, while resistance is at $24.65-25.00. In INR terms gold has support at ₹51,220–50,980, while resistance is at ₹51,880–52,085. Silver has support at ₹65,850- 65,280 while resistance is at ₹67,100–67510," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global equity markets were mixed after the European Union proposed a ban on coal imports form Russia, ratcheting up pressure on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Global gold prices marked a quarterly gain in the first quarter of 2022 as safe haven appetite in gold remained firm on geopolitical tensions, inflation fears and steady inflow in gold backed ETFs.

The physical holdings of SPDR gold backed ETFs, the world's biggest gold-backed fund, showed 6.07% increase in physical holdings in March.

Gold traders will be looking for clues on how rapidly the U.S. central bank will increase rates and reduce its bond holdings when Federal Reserve releases minutes on Wednesday. The Covid-19 resurgence in Europe and Asia and renewed lockdowns in China are also clouding the outlook for global growth. (With Agency Inputs)

