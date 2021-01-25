Gold prices today fall for third day in a row, silver rates edge higher

Meanwhile, physical gold demand in Asia picked up last week as the approaching Chinese New Year encouraged buyers in China and Singapore. In India, dealers charged a premium of up to $1 an ounce, up from the previous week's premium of $0.5, over official domestic prices. Gold rates in India include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST levy. Gold rates in India are now down about ₹7,000 from their August highs and dealers hope that the correction in prices and economic recovery will lift demand in India.