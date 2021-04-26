Gold prices struggled to edge higher in Indian markets while silver was flat On MCX, gold futures were slightly higher at ₹47,561 per 10 gram while silver was flat at ₹68,675 per kg.

In international market, gold rates inched higher, supported by a weak US dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.36 per ounce. The dollar index was down 0.16% at 90.692, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $26.04 per ounce.

Gold traders will be focusing on to the US Fed meeting later this week, with policy makers reiterating that they are in no hurry to withdraw support even as the U.S. economy rebounds. Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meeting.





