Gold prices today fall from 2-month high, silver rates drop

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said gold prices traded under pressure today on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields. “The dollar index rose after China shifted its policy towards growth while investors are awaiting outcome from Bank of Japan and ECB policy meetings. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX spot gold resistance at $1810 and support at $1785 per ounce. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs. 47900 and resistance at Rs.48400 per 10 gram," he said.