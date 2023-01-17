Gold prices today fall from all-time highs, silver drops2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 10:36 AM IST
- An uptick in US dollar weighed on gold prices
Gold dipped in India futures market today after hitting an all-time high on Monday. On MCX, gold slipped to ₹56,456 per gram, off about ₹100 from its all-time high of ₹56,562. Silver futures dipped 0.2% to ₹69,655 per kg. In global markets, gold prices inched lower, weighed by an uptick in the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,910.48 per ounce but the losses were capped by hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
