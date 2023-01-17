Gold prices today fall from all-time highs, silver drops

In India, gold has rallied more than 10% since the start of November on hopes that inflation will slow in US and Fed will downshift its rate hikes. Markets are mostly pricing in a smaller 25-basis-points (bps) increase when the Fed announces its policy decision in February. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of rate hikes to 50 bps in December after four consecutive 75 bps increases. Since bullion is a zero-yielding asset, lower rates tend to be beneficial for gold as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

