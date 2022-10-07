Gold prices today fall from one-month highs but silver rates remain firm2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 05:38 PM IST
- Gold rates today: Prices remained sideways ahead of US jobs data
Listen to this article
Gold prices in India edged lower from one-month highs as investors remained cautious ahead of key US data. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.14% to ₹51,897 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.34% to ₹61,554 per kg. In global markets, gold remained in a narrow range as investors braced for a U.S. jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory. Spot gold was flat at 0.1% at $1,713.20 per ounce.