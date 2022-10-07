Gold prices today fall from one-month highs but silver rates remain firm

"A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index from early week lows has been limiting the upside in the precious metal markets. Gold and Silver prices are headed for the largest weekly gain since March ahead of key US jobs data that will shape up expectations about how much more tightening is yet to come from the Federal Reserve," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

