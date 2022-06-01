Gold prices today fall lowest in 2 weeks, silver rates see big drop

“Gold and silver prices hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, as rising treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar continued to weigh. Both precious metals are down by 0.50% to 1.20%. Gold price has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in a $1,846.20-1,864.16 range. The precious metal has turned extremely volatile as investors are bracing for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.