Gold prices today fall, now close to one-year lows; silver rates drop

Kotak Securities expects gold to trade in a broad range with with US dollar and bond yields resulting in mixed trade. "While US dollar and bond yields remain key price determining factor, gold is supported by resurgence in virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies, selling pressure in Chinese equities and dovish stance of major central banks. The US dollar has also gained amid worsening outlook for European economies as rise in virus cases has forced countries to impose stricter restrictions while slow vaccine rollout also remains a cause of concern," the brokerage said.

