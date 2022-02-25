Gold prices in India fell sharply today while silver plummeted, a day after posting sharp gains amid the Ukraine crisis , as risk sentiment improved. On MCX, gold futures slumped ₹1000 per 10 gram to ₹50,569 per 10 gram while silver slumped 2.2% to ₹65,380 per kg. A strengthening of the rupee also weighed on the precious metal. Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST. Rupee today rebounded 34 paise to close at 75.26 against US dollar.

“Gold has come off the highs as risk sentiment stabilized as market players assessed impact of sanctions by US and other western countries in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Retreat in crude oil and other commodity prices from recent highs also eased gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. However, with prospect of increased tensions between Russia and world leaders, risk sentiment may remain weak and this may keep gold supported," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In global markets, gold prices firmed after a volatile session the previous day saw prices soaring to 18-month highs before closing lower. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,908.53 per ounce. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.18 per ounce.

“Considering the current phase of uncertainty, the US Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates by 50 bps at its March meeting, which is likely to keep gold prices underpinned in the near term," says Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd.

Going ahead, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, investors will continue to remain cautious by keenly watching the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. “In such a volatile market a prudent approach is to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of equity, debt, gold, and cash," he added.

