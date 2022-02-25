Gold prices today fall 1,000 per 10 gram, silver slumps 1,500

“Gold has come off the highs as risk sentiment stabilized as market players assessed impact of sanctions by US and other western countries in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Retreat in crude oil and other commodity prices from recent highs also eased gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. However, with prospect of increased tensions between Russia and world leaders, risk sentiment may remain weak and this may keep gold supported," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.