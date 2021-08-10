Gold and silver rates edged higher in Indian markets today after sharp selloff in previous two sessions. Gold edged 0.4% higher to ₹46,065 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.7% to ₹63,095 per kg. On Friday, gold rates had fallen by ₹1,000 and silver by ₹2,000 while on Monday they slumped ₹700 and ₹2,250 respectively.

In global markets, gold rates today struggled near multi-month lows, weighed down by by a rise in US bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust US jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected. Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $23.43 per ounce after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,730.47 per ounce. The dollar index was near two-week highs, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Technically, gold rates may be choppy with weak bias while prices stay below $1788, says Geojit. "Next major support is seen at $1665 a direct drop of which is a short term bearish signal. Likewise, it required to break above $1835 to trigger recovery rallies in the counter," the brokerage said.

“The latest US jobs data released was better than expected. It led to a boost in US Dollar and Treasury yields. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive. The better than expected jobs data also fueled the belief that US Fed may start tightening the monetary policy earlier than expected. High interest rates reduce the appeal for investment in gold. Also, an expectation of a quicker recovery in the US and global economy will reduce uncertainties and thereby investor's appetite for gold," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

ETF flows into gold funds remained weak. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday from 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday.

"Weighing on the gold price is increased expectations of Fed’s monetary tightening post US non-farm payrolls data and some hawkish comments by Fed officials. ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest amid continuing firmness in equities,' says Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

However, on the downside rising virus cases and increased geopolitical tensions have lent some support. (With Agency Inputs)

