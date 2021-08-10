Gold prices plunge 1,700 in just two days, silver rates slump 4,000

“The latest US jobs data released was better than expected. It led to a boost in US Dollar and Treasury yields. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive. The better than expected jobs data also fueled the belief that US Fed may start tightening the monetary policy earlier than expected. High interest rates reduce the appeal for investment in gold. Also, an expectation of a quicker recovery in the US and global economy will reduce uncertainties and thereby investor's appetite for gold," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.