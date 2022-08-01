Gold prices today fall sharply after jumping 1,000 in 3 days

Gold prices in India fell sharply today after a seeing a strong uptrend in the previous week. On MCX, gold futures were today down 0.5% to ₹51,406 per 10 gram while silver dropped 0.6% to ₹58,032 per kg. Over the past three sessions, gold had jumped ₹1,000 per 10 gram. In global markets, the yellow metal remained near 3-week highs, supported by lower bond yields and pullback in US dollar. Spot gold was steady at $1,755.59 per ounce.

