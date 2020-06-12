Gold prices today fall sharply after rising 800 per 10 gram

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets after rallying in the previous session. On MCX, August gold futures fell 0.7% to ₹47,082 per 10 gram after a ₹800 rally in the previous session. Silver futures on MCX tumbled ₹850 today to ₹47,805 per kg. In the previous session, silver had rallied over 1%.

In global markets, gold prices were flat today as a stronger US dollar offset rising safe-haven demand amid gloomy economic projections and renewed fears over a second wave in coronavirus cases. Spot gold was flat at $1,727.24 per ounce while silver was down 0.4% to $17.64, and platinum rose 0.2% to $812.37.

The dollar index inched up 0.1% to 96.835, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index, which measures greenback against a basket of six other currencies, rose 0.8% in the previous session.

Indicative of the risk-averse sentiment, all three major US stock indexes fell over 5% overnight, posting their worst day since mid-March. The recent spike in cases in some US states and gloomy economic outlook from the Federal Reserve has spooked optimism about a quick global economic recovery.

The US Fed on Wednesday warned that the road to recovery from the worst downturn in decades would be long and vowed to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.

Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Globally, gold has rallied about 20% since touching an over three-month low of $1,451 in mid-March.

Indicative of the rising safe-haven demand for gold, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or ETF, rose for second day in a row. Its holdings increased 0.5% to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday.

"ETF inflows also show pick up in investor interest. While gold has recovered on global growth concerns, slow recovery may also hamper consumer demand especially in countries like India and China. While momentum looks on the upside, price is yet to break past the $1750/ounce level hence we recommend waiting for a corrective dip before creating fresh long positions," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

Back in India, the third tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal, which opened for subscription on Monday, closes today. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,677 per gram of the yellow metal. Those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram.

