Gold prices fell sharply in India this week, tracking a decline in global markets. On Friday, October gold futures fell ₹760 or ₹1.5% to ₹52,170 per 10 gram. For the week, gold was down about ₹2,600 per 10 gram. But from August 7th highs of about ₹56,200, gold is down about ₹4,000 per 10 gram. Silver also fell sharply on Friday, slumping 5.5% or ₹4,000 to ₹67,220 per kg.

In global markets, gold fell over 4% this week, amid profit-taking and an uptick in US bond yields. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,945.12 an ounce in New York, closing with a 4.4% weekly loss, the first decline since June.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, which has climbed over 28% so far this year.

The stalemate over US stimulus talks also did little to help gold prices.

Many analysts remain Even with the decline, gold is still up 28% this year. Credit Suisse raised its gold price forecast for next year to $2,500, seeing a “perfect storm" of factors pushing bullion to a new high.

"Gold has become investors' favourite since the start of the year due to COVID19 and subsequent easy liquidity by global central banks. Going forward, clarity on the availability of the vaccine, next stimulus package by the US government, tensions and tariff war between US and China, and the ability of governments to control the number of cases will guide the future course for gold", said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm.

In India, premiums on gold over international prices eased this week, in line with a fall in prices. Premiums eased to about $2 an ounce over official domestic prices from $4 last week, Reuters reported.

Despite weak demand, limited supplies due to suspension of international flights has been allowing dealers to charge premiums, say analysts. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via