Gold prices today fall sharply, down 6,000 from record highs; silver plunges

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets today, tracking softness in global rates. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.9% at ₹50,130 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.88% to ₹60,605 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had risen 0.4% on MCX while silver had jumped about 1.6%. Commodity exchange MCX was closed on Friday due to a public holiday. Gold and silver prices in India have sharply corrected from their August highs of about ₹56,200 per 10 gram and about ₹80,000 per kg respectively in tandem with softness in global rates.