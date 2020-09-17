Gold prices today fall sharply, first decline in 3 days; silver rates plunge

"MCX Gold slipped in tandem with comex gold, as the U.S. dollar index strengthened, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery and the Fed's pledge to hold interest rates near zero until at least 2023 limited losses for the safe-haven metal. The Fed signalled it expects the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis to accelerate with unemployment falling faster than the central bank expected in June. Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, pointing to a stall in the economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic. For intraday we expect tone to be bearish," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.