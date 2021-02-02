OPEN APP
Gold prices today fall sharply for second day, silver rates slump

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 09:24 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The Indian government has slashed import duties on gold and silver in Budget 2021
  • The government also reduced import duty on non-refined mined gold or silver

Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets today for second day in a row. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.6% to 48,438 per 10 gram. Silver futures slumped 2.2% to 72,009 per kg on profit-taking after the recent surge. Gold prices had plunged 1.2% or 627 per 10 gram in the previous session while silver had surged 6% or 4238 per kg.

In Budget 2021, on Monday, the Indian government has slashed import duties on gold and silver. India cut import duties on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%, but imposed a 2.5% cess on the imports. After the changes, gold imports would effectively attract 10.75% tax against 12.5% earlier.

The government also reduced import duty on gold dore and silver dore, non-refined mined gold or silver.

The jewellery industry has welcomed the move, saying that it could boost retail demand and curtail smuggling in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer. Higher demand for gold from India could support global prices, analysts say.

In global markets, silver prices today fell more than 2% as investors booked profits following 11% rally in the previous session that pushed prices to near a eight-year peak. Spot silver was down 1.7% to $28.48 an ounce, after hitting $30.03 in the previous session.

In global markets, silver has zoomed in recent sessions as retail investors, egged on by messages on Reddit, piled into the market in an attempt to push up prices.

A top official of US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday said the agency is "closely monitoring" recent activity in silver markets, as volatility in equity markets spilled into trading of the precious metal.

In global markets, gold today eased 0.2% to $1,856.86 per ounce.

(With Agency Inputs)

