Gold prices today fall sharply from nine-month highs, silver rates drop2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:29 PM IST
- Gold prices in India have risen nearly ₹6,000 per 10 gram from September-end
Gold prices today fell from nine-month highs in Indian markets in tandem with softer global rates amid a steady dollar. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.45% to ₹54,745 per 10 gram while silver futures dropped 0.55% to ₹69,427 per kg. Gold has risen sharply from ₹49,000 levels in end-September on expectations that the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding asset.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started