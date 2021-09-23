OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump
Listen to this article

Gold and silver rates fell sharply in Indian markets today, tracking a drop in international rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.6% to 46,377 per 10 gram while silver rates slumped 1%.  In the previous session, gold had ended flat while silver surged 1.2%. 

In global markets, gold rates today dropped after US Federal Reserve signalled easing its monthly bond purchases. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,762.33 per ounce. The dollar index hovered near one-month high, diminishing gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022. Fed officials also revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year.  A rate hike increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $22.60 per ounce while platinum edged lower to $994.84. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout