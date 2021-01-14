Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump 900

Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets with MCX February futures slumping below the ₹49,000 level. Gold was down 0.9% or ₹450 to ₹48,860 per 10 gram while silver futures slumped 1.4% or ₹900 to ₹65,127 per kg. The precious metal is now down about ₹7500 from record highs of ₹56,200, hit in August.