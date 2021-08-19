Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices fell sharply today in global markets today amid the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,774.41 per ounce. In India, futures trading on MCX is closed today for the first half due to a public holiday. Trading will resume at 5 pm later today on MCX.

Silver also dropped sharply, falling 1.6% to $23.10 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $986.49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver also dropped sharply, falling 1.6% to $23.10 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $986.49.

Global equity markets were also under pressure today over worries about global growth. Stocks are under pressure after the latest minutes showed most Fed officials agreed they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year.

The dollar index scaled an over nine-month peak, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ETF flows remained weak. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to their lowest level since mid-April 2020.

On Wednesday, gold futures on MCX had settled 0.29% lower at ₹47,141 per 10 gram while silver rates slumped 1.26% to ₹62432 per kg.

