Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump

Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump

Premium
Gold rates on MCX had settled 0.29% lower at 47,141 per 10 gram on Wednesday
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rates were under pressure on prospect of reduced Fed stimulus and a stronger US dollar

Gold prices fell sharply today in global markets today amid the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,774.41 per ounce. In India, futures trading on MCX is closed today for the first half due to a public holiday. Trading will resume at 5 pm later today on MCX. 

Gold prices fell sharply today in global markets today amid the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,774.41 per ounce. In India, futures trading on MCX is closed today for the first half due to a public holiday. Trading will resume at 5 pm later today on MCX. 

Silver also dropped sharply, falling 1.6% to $23.10 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $986.49.

Silver also dropped sharply, falling 1.6% to $23.10 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $986.49.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Global equity markets were also under pressure today over worries about global growth. Stocks are under pressure after the latest minutes showed most Fed officials agreed they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year.

The dollar index scaled an over nine-month peak, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

ETF flows remained weak. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to their lowest level since mid-April 2020.

On Wednesday, gold futures on MCX had settled 0.29% lower at 47,141 per 10 gram while silver rates slumped 1.26% to 62432 per kg. 

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to invest ₹1 lakh in the present market

Premium

Loan auto debit data holds out recovery hopes

Premium

Now, an Indian covid-19 vaccine made from plants?

Premium

Expect a big-bang comeback as HDFC Bank's card curbs go

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!