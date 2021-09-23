Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump

Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates slump

MCX gold futures were down 0.6% to 46,377 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • In global markets, gold rates today dropped after US Federal Reserve signalled easing its monthly bond purchases.

Gold and silver rates fell sharply in Indian markets today, tracking a drop in international rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.6% to 46,377 per 10 gram while silver rates slumped 1%.  In the previous session, gold had ended flat while silver surged 1.2%. 

In global markets, gold rates today dropped after US Federal Reserve signalled easing its monthly bond purchases. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,762.33 per ounce. The dollar index hovered near one-month high, diminishing gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022. Fed officials also revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year.  A rate hike increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $22.60 per ounce while platinum edged lower to $994.84. (With Agency Inputs)

