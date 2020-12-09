Gold prices today fall sharply, silver rates tumble

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he had presented Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a new economic rescue package. The $916 billion plan is bigger than the $908 billion proposal put forward last week by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen more than 25% this year in Indian markets, benefiting from near-zero interest rates and the risk of higher inflation likely to result from massive stimulus globally.