Gold prices today fall, silver rates edge lower

In global markets, gold prices were higher today, supported by a weaker US dollar. Gold for immediate delivery was 0.2% higher at $1,897.67 an ounce. The precious metal is up about 24% this year and is poised for its biggest gain in 10 years. In India, gains have been higher, at 27%, due to the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar. India imports most of its gold imports.