Gold prices today fall slightly from highest level in 9 months3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:49 PM IST
- Gold rates have been firm this month on expectations of Fed slowing the pace of rate hikes
Gold rates in India held firm near nine-month highs ahead of the key Fed decision later tonight. On MCX, gold edged lower by 0.04% to ₹54,720 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.6% to ₹69,163 per kg. In global markets gold today edged lower ahead of US Fed decision but still remained above the key $1,800 per ounce level. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,805.09 per ounce.